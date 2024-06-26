Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ONL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 149,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

