Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ONL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 169,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONL

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Dividend History for Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.