PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
PageGroup Stock Performance
Shares of MPGPF opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. PageGroup has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.41.
PageGroup Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PageGroup
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Rivian Stock Rises on Volkswagen’s $5 Billion Investment
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.