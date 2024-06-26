PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. PageGroup has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

