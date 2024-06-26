Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 0.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 5,641,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 56,943,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 203.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,377,153 shares of company stock worth $240,054,945 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.