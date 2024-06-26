PaLM AI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $33.51 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $33.51 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.42931253 USD and is up 15.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $709,945.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

