Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 37,550 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,253,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,648,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 533,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 221,243 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:HYD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. 204,278 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

