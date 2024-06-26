Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,970 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SoFi Technologies worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,371,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 584,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,273,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

