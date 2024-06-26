Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 46,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 466,912 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,661,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,471,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,272,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,792,194. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

