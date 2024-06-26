Parkside Investments LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Shares of MAR traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.37. 533,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,075. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.80 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

