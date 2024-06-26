Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,717 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,304,000 after acquiring an additional 505,352 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. 2,860,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,439,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

