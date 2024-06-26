Parkside Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 65.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 45.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 774,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after acquiring an additional 243,299 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $73.81. 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,333,977. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.