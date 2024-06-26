PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Cap Reaches $23.66 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $23.66 million and $2.12 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

