PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 1.3%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.53 and last traded at $58.55. 2,282,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,872,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

