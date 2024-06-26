Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -6.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 33,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

