Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$50.23. 364,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,194. The stock has a market cap of C$29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.63. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.59.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

