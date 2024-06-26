Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $39.17 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,622 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $39,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after buying an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after buying an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,793,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.20. 784,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
