Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $39.17 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,622 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $39,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after buying an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after buying an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,793,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.20. 784,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.