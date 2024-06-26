Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 41,047 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,047 shares during the quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $35,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.88. The company had a trading volume of 488,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,476. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.88.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

