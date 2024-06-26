Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.4 %

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.51% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

See Also

