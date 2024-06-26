Pete Godbole Sells 7,244 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $298,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84.
- On Thursday, April 11th, Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43.
Smartsheet Stock Performance
Smartsheet stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $49.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $68,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.