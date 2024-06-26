Pete Godbole Sells 7,244 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $298,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 13th, Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84.
  • On Thursday, April 11th, Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $49.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $68,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.