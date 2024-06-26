Pete Godbole Sells 7,244 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $298,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84.

On Thursday, April 11th, Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $49.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $68,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

