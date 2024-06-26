Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) was up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.81 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.81 ($0.18). Approximately 4,359,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,439,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.38 ($0.16).

Petrofac Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £72.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sara Akbar bought 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,928.30 ($6,251.81). 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

