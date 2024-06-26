PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Get PG&E alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCG

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG opened at $17.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after buying an additional 2,176,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,641,000 after buying an additional 5,066,183 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,828,000 after buying an additional 993,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,216,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.