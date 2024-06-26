Pierre Lassonde Acquires 100,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) insider Pierre Lassonde bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00.
Orla Mining Stock Performance
TSE:OLA opened at C$5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.97. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.52.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
