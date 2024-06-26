Pierre Lassonde Acquires 100,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) insider Pierre Lassonde bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

TSE:OLA opened at C$5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.97. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.52.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.28.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

