Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.30% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. The stock had a trading volume of 98,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,532. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $93.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF



The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

