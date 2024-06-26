Pinstripes (PNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect Pinstripes to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pinstripes Stock Performance
Shares of PNST stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Pinstripes has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, William Blair began coverage on Pinstripes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Pinstripes Company Profile
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pinstripes
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.