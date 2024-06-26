Pinstripes (PNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect Pinstripes to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinstripes Stock Performance

Shares of PNST stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Pinstripes has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Pinstripes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Pinstripes Company Profile

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

