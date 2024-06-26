Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Announces Dividend of $2.55

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.55 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Pontiac Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PONT remained flat at $470.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.88. Pontiac Bancorp has a twelve month low of $446.50 and a twelve month high of $500.00.
Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile
