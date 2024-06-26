Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (PONT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 2.55 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PONT remained flat at $470.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.88. Pontiac Bancorp has a 12-month low of $446.50 and a 12-month high of $500.00.
About Pontiac Bancorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pontiac Bancorp
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is a Special Dividend?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Pontiac Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontiac Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.