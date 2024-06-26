Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 213,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 146,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Portofino Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.
About Portofino Resources
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
