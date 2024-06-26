PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $9.83 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00115505 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

