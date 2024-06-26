PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.42

PotCoin (POT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $8.42 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00015477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00116788 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

