Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,518 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,574,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after buying an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 2,388,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,550. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

