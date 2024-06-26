Prentice Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 62,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.