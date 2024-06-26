Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $7.72 on Wednesday, reaching $680.13. 1,839,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $689.88. The stock has a market cap of $293.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

