Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after buying an additional 1,445,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.52. 45,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,954. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $86.11.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

