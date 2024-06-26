Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Has $290,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 53,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 106,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 258,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 29.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,414,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,850,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

