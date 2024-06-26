Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Has $408,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $547.40. 862,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,710. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.04 and a 200 day moving average of $508.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.