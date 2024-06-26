Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.85. 362,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,769. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.01 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

