Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PMZ)

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
