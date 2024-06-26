PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 27,691 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $5.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

