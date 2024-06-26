ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3057 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of UCYB traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. 2,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

