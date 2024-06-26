ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1605 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. 106,122,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,831,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

