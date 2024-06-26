Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Issued By Zacks Research

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Federated Hermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,577,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,826,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after buying an additional 562,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,607,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after buying an additional 673,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after acquiring an additional 335,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

