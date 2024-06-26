Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $309.07 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

