Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for International Paper Raised by Analyst (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.
NYSE:IP opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $47.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.
In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,744. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 54.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 141.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
