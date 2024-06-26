Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Kohl’s Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,769 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 253.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 78.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

