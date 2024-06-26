Qtum (QTUM) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Qtum has a total market cap of $270.52 million and $28.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00004230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.26 or 0.05569118 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00043476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,208,312 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

