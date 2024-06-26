QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,163 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
