QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Trading Down 2.8%

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 16,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.57.
QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Company Profile
Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.
