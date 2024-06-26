Rachel Downey Acquires 422 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Downey purchased 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($59.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,884.64 ($25,224.71).

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,654 ($59.04) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,016.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,821.45. The stock has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,105.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 3,753 ($47.61) and a one year high of GBX 5,360 ($67.99).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,185.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.79) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

