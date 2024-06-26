Raymond James Comments on Evertz Technologies Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ETFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

TSE:ET opened at C$12.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.33. The stock has a market cap of C$943.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$11.93 and a twelve month high of C$15.45.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ETGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$122.77 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 30.20%.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

