Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FRBK opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.
About Republic First Bancorp
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Republic First Bancorp
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.